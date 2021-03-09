Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Barishal and Khagrachhari, recently.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Asha Khatun, 23, was the wife of Manzurul Islam, a resident of Kamulya Village under Burail Union.
Police and local sources said Asha hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room e in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore no injury marks.
However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BARISHAL: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Khaleda Akhter, 18, was the daughter of Kabir Hawlader, a resident of Laxmipasha Village in the upazila.
Police and family sources said Khaleda hanged herself with scarf from the ceiling at her room in the house at night out of huff with her mother.
The family members spotted the hanging body at dawn on Monday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A student of Chattogram University (CU) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Naimul Hasan Mission, 21, was a second year honours student of Department of Chemistry at CU. He was the son of Md Kamal Uddin, a resident of Ramgarh Municipality.
The deceased's family sources said Naimul went to sleep after having dinner at night.
Later, the family members spotted his hanging body at his room in the house on Saturday dawn.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note beside the body.
Local Ward Councillor Sahab Uddin said Naimul had been suffering from frustration for the last couple of days.




