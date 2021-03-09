BADC paddy farmers refuse to accept seed money cheques



The photo shows some farmers who provided Aman paddy seeds to BADC in Rajshahi. photo: observer

They did not receive cheques from the BADC. They said, the government's seed-pricing has been fixed without considering their interest. But BADC officials said, the pricing was fixed before the increased market prices of seed.

BADC sources said, after the season, seeds have been collected from the farmers under contract. This year, a total of 2,424 farmers in four districts under the Rajshahi zone signed contracts with the BADC.

Aman paddy seed was cultivated on about 5,000 acres of land in four districts under the zone. By end of December, BADC started collection of seeds. The seed collection continued till mid-February.

So far, under the Rajshahi zone, a total of 290 metric tons (MT) of seeds have been collected from Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj.

Agriculture Ministry has fixed coarse seed price at Tk 38 per kg and fine seed at Tk 39.

Cheque distribution began four months back. But farmers did not receive cheques on ground of the low rate.

On Wednesday, in demand of increasing the seed price to match their production cost, farmers formed a human chain in Rajshahi.

The human chain was organised at zero point of Sahebbazar in the morning with the BADC's contracted farmers.

Farmers participating in the human chain said, the contract did not include the seed price. Normally, the pricing is fixed with adding 35 per cent of the retail market prices; but BADC did not do so.

At present, the paddy price in the market is high, but BADC is giving lower price of seed, they maintained.

That is why, they took to street after ignoring the cheque money.

The human chain was presided over by Yusuf Ali, president of Contracted Farmers Welfare Association of BADC's Rajshahi zone. He said, good yield needs good seed; and good seed requires extra nurturing.

He mentioned, per kg seed production cost has been at least Tk 42 for the extra nurturing; whereas BADC has fixed the seed price at Tk 38. This pricing will affect farmers, he added.

Farmers have demanded re-fixing the seed price at Tk 48 per kg.

The human chain was conducted by Organising Secretary Azizur Rahman Pipul.

Senior Vice-President Majdr Rahman, Vice-President Md Tajuddin, Assistant General Secretary Aminul Islam Fatik, Treasurer Abdul Awal, members Abdus Shukur, Haidar Ali, and Nawab Ali spoke at the programme.

Contracted farmers from different districts of the country took part in the programme.

They said, they have produced seeds at an increased cost; so if they do not get fair prices, they will stop seed production; then BADC will be compelled to procure low-quality seeds; and later, these seeds will be supplied to farmers; ultimately, production will decline.

To overcome such crisis, they demanded fair prices of seeds.

When asked, Deputy Director of the BADC in Rajshahi Jahurul Islam said, "We are used to know the market of paddy from the agriculture marketing office. Later, a proposal is sent to the ministry asking to fix the seed pricing by an increase of 35 per cent of the market price. The fixed price comes from the ministry."

He added, "When we sent the pricing proposal, the market price of paddy was low. Later, it went up. But before that time, pricing of 38 zones of BADC were fixed. But farmers did not receive cheques."

He admitted, the present rates will affect the farmers. He said, to protect them from losing, a proposal has been sent to the ministry asking to re-fix the official procurement rate. "If this proposal is approved, farmers will not be losers," he added.



