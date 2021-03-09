Thrust on ensuring equal future for women



Colourful rallies were brought out in Gazipur (1), Gaibandha (2) and Kishoreganj (3); a human chain was formed on Town Club Road in Pirojpur (4); and discussion meetings were organised in Feni (5) and Joypurhat (6) to mark the International Women's Day on Monday. photoS: observer

At the discussion meetings organised in different districts, it was, in general, emphasised that women deserve a future that is sustainable with equal rights and opportunities, andf to ensure this, they should take part at every stage where decisions are made.

FENI: On the occasion, Department of Women Affairs (DWA) organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district at 11am.

District and Sessions Judge Begum Jebunnesa was present as chief guest at the discussion meeting. It was presided over by DC Md Wahiduzzaman.

Moderated by DWA Deputy Director (DD) Nasrin Aktar, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Sultana, DD of Islamic Foundation-Feni Samsad Zahan Khan, and Member of Mahila Sangsta Anjuman Ara Gias Khuku.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) project being implemented by local government bodies in partnership with a local NGO Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) organised different programmes in Shaghata Upazila of the district.

A discussion meeting was also held at Shaghata Upazila Parishad Auditorium in the morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Zahangir Kabir was present as chief guest while UNO Mohiuddin Jahangir presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-chairman Parveen Akhter, Upazila DWA Officer Paban Kumar Sarkar and SWAPNO-GUK Project Coordinator Anwara Begum, among others, also spoke at the programme.

The speakers said men and women have to work unitedly to forward the society ahead.

Similar programme was also organised in Fulchhari Upazila at the initiative of the project marking the day.

Fulchhari Upazila Parishad Chairman GM Selim Parvez was present as chief guest while UNO Rayhan Dolon presided over the meeting.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Sadar Upazila Parishad Auditorium in the district town.

The district administration, DWA and Jatiya Mahila Songstha (JMS) jointly organised the programme.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu was present as chief guest while DC Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.

Zila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League (AL) President Md Arifur Rahman, General Secretary (GS) Md Zakir Hossain, Sadar UNO Milton Chandra Roy and DWA DD Sabina Sultana, among others, spoke at the programme as special guests.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, District Mahila AL and other organisations jointly brought out a colourful rally in the morning, and the rally ended after parading main streets in the town.

District Unit President of Mahila Parishad Advocate Maya Bhowmic, GS Atia Hossain, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, and District Mohila AL Legal Secretary Advocate Shankori Rani Saha, among others, were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, DWA Office also organised different programmes on this occasion.

NETRAKONA: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration and DWA jointly inaugurated Women's Corner.

Ladies Club President and wife of DC Kazi Sumanna Akhter inaugurated the corner in the conference room of the DC office.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Moktarpara Public Hall Auditorium in the town in the morning.

Sadar UNO Masuda Akhter presided over the meeting.

DC Kazi Abdur Rahman, Superintend of Police (SP) Md Akbar Ali Munshi, Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Morsheda Khatun and Sadar Upazila Parishad Female Vice-chairman Tuhin Akhter, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a total of 19 women entrepreneurs received financial assistance of Tk 1 lakh at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, government and non-government organisations organised different programmes in the district on Monday.

District administration, DWA, JMS, Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), World Vision, and Transparency International-Bangladesh (TIB) jointly organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of DC's office in the town in the morning.

DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the programme as chief guest. It was chaired by ADC (General) Chawdhury Rawshon Islam.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki, Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan and DD of Family Planning Ram Krishna Das were present as special guests.

Among others, ADAB's President Ziaul Ahsan, Journalist Goutam Chawdhury, Mahila Parishad's Organising Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena, and woman leader Arpana Halder spoke at the discussion meeting.

DWA DD Md. Jakir Hossain conducted the programme.

Working NGOs in the district also formed a human chain on the Town Club road in the morning.

ADAB's GS Azad Hossain Bachchu, Freedom Fighter (FF) Feroj, Municipality Councillor Sadullah Liton, former councillor Zahid Hossain Piru, District President of Bangladesh Chhatra Union Emon Chowdhury, and woman police ASI Tuli Dey also spoke at the programme.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was organised in the conference room of the DC office in the district town.

The district administration and DWA jointly organised the programme.

DC Md Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC Md Mamun presided over the meeting.

Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Tapash Ranjan Ghosh, Sadar UNO Fatema Tuz Johora Upoma, DWA DD Hosneara Begum, Sadar Upazila Women Vice-chairman Nasrin Akhter and former zila parishad member Monwara Akhter Jahan, among others, were also present at the programme.

NAOGAON: At Porsha, in association with upazila administration, DWA held a discussion meeting on Monday at 11:30am.

The meeting was organised in the Upazila Parishad's hall room.

Upazila Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest.

More than 100 women took part in the meeting.

It was presided over by UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza. Upazila Vice-Chairman Kazinul Islam was present as special guest.

The address of welcome was made by DWA Officer Sultan Mahmud.

At Atrai, a discussion meeting was held on Monday morning. It was organised by upazila administration and DWA in the hall room of the Upazila Parishad. UNO Md Iktekharul Islam presided over the meeting.

Among others, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, Vice-Chairmen Sheikh Hafizul and Mamtaj Begum, Union Chairman Allama Sher-e-Biplob, AL's President Nipendranath Dutta Dulal, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Roksana Happi, Juba Unnayan Officer Fazlul Haq, Journalist Tapan Kumar Sarkar, and Instructor Farrukh Ahmed spoke at the meeting.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A discussion meeting was held in Kalai Upazila auditorium of the district on Monday morning.

The meeting was organised by upazila administration, upazila DWA office, and JMS.

It was addressed by Upazila Woman Vice-Chairperson Sabana Aktar as chief guest.

UNO Md Mobarok Hossain Parvez presided over the meeting while Upazila

Administrative Officer Md Saiful Islam moderated.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Neelima Zahan, Upazila DWA Officer Nawjesh Ara, Upazila Woman AL's President and Chairman of Upazila JMS Ratna Rashid, Upazila Woman AL's GS Merina Aktar Mery spoke as special guests.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held on Monday morning.

The meeting was organised in the Upazila Parishad's hall room by upazila administration and DWA.

It was attended by Upazila Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed as chief guest. UNO Al-Noman presided over the meeting.

Among others, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zahidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad, Upazila AL's GS Fakhrul Alam, and DWA Officer Md Nurnabi were also president at the meeting.









