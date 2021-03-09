UK children go back to school

LONDON, Mar 8: Millions of children returned to school in England on Monday for the first time in two months, with the government beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions as a mass vaccination drive ramps up.

The resumption of classroom teaching was the first step on a path which the government hopes will see life return to normal by late June, after a wrenching crisis that has seen Britain endure one of the world's worst death tolls from Covid-19.

Also on Monday, hundreds of thousands of care home residents in England were able to start getting indoor visits from a designated friend or relative, and two friends can now meet each other outdoors. -AFP