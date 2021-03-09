Mamata taunts Modi

KOLKATA, Mar 8: Painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a self-absorbed leader who renames stadiums after himself and has his photographs printed on coronavirus vaccination certificates, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the day is not far when the country will be renamed after him.

"The Prime Minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. He is making ISRO send his picture to space. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Mamata, who led a rally in Kolkata for International Women's Day, said.

Responding to PM Modi's barbs from a day before at a rally in Kolkata's famous Brigade Ground about her trying to ride an electric scooter and the condition of women in the state, Ms Banerjee said the Prime Minister had "turned Brigade into B-Grade". -NDTV







