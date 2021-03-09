Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:22 AM
Foreign News

US makes push for UN-led Afghan peace process

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Mar 8: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has made a blunt new push for a UN-led peace effort in Afghanistan. In a letter to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Blinken called for a 90-day reduction in violence and a transitional government formed from both sides.
Blinken also said no decision had been made about whether to stick to a planned US troop withdrawal by 1 May. He called on President Ghani to show "urgent leadership". Blinken's letter, a copy of which was obtained by the obtained by the BBC on Sunday, reflected the difficult position the US finds itself in as it reviews whether to withdraw its last 2,500 troops.
A deal struck with the Taliban during the Trump administration in February 2020 committed the US to withdrawing by 1 May, but Afghan officials fear the move would create enormous security challenges. Blinken warned in his letter that the Taliban could make "rapid territorial gains" across the country in a "spring offensive".
He also proposed a "transitional peace government" to usher the country through this precarious period, followed by national elections, as well as a UN-led peace conference in Turkey attended by foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US.
However, the disagreement and distrust between the two sides is still wide and Afghans worry that a deal brokered in haste could quickly break down, our correspondent adds. The US government said on Sunday all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.
The State Department comments came after reports emerged that U.S. Secretary of State Blinken had made a new urgent push for a United Nations-led peace effort that included a warning that the U.S. military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1.    -REUTERS


