Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
ManU shatter ManC's winning run, Liverpool crisis mounts

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 7, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, MAR 8: Manchester United shattered Manchester City's record winning streak with an impressive 2-0 victory against the Premier League leaders, while Liverpool hit a new low as relegation-threatened Fulham won at Anfield on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side were on an English top-flight record run of 21 successive wins in all competitions heading into the Manchester derby.
But United ruined City's 28-game unbeaten run in all competitions thanks to an early penalty from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw's second-half strike at the Etihad Stadium.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, unbeaten in their last 22 away league games, moved above Leicester into second place, but they are still 11 points behind City with 10 games left.
Despite surrendering their 15-match winning league run in their first defeat since losing at Tottenham in November, City remain firm favourites to lift the title for the third time in four seasons.
"We will be the news because we lost. But the news is 21 victories in a row. We played much better than the game against West Ham which we won," Guardiola said.
"We will try to win as many games as possible to be champions."
Barring a dramatic collapse from City in the closing weeks, United's third win in the last four league meetings with their bitter rivals is likely to be remembered for cementing a top-four place rather than rekindling their title hopes.
"When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted," Solskjaer said. "But City are too far ahead to think we can catch them."
With just 34 seconds gone, Anthony Martial made a dangerous raid into the City area and Gabriel Jesus responded with a needless, clumsy challenge that sent the French striker sprawling.
Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and squeezed his shot past Ederson, who got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep it out.
It was United's first goal in four games, putting City were behind for the first time in 20 league games.
In the 50th minute, Shaw broke from deep inside his own half, played a one-two with Marcus Rashford and fired a fine finish past Ederson from just inside the area.    -AFP



