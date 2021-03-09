Amazing to see my brother holding the winning trophy, says Axar Patel's sister

Team India's new spin sensation Axar Patel's married sister Shivani Patel, now living in Canada, had no interest in cricket. Leave aside watching the game on TV but she never used to discuss the game with her brother.

The time has changed now. Since her brother made debut for India in the recently concluded Test series against England, she would hardly miss to follow her brother's performance on the field.

"I was speechless and absolutely stunned when he was holding the winning trophy with both his hands and other team members around him", the sister, three years elder to Axar, speaking exclusively over the telephone from her Toronto home, said on Sunday morning (India time).

I wish I'd be in the stadium eye-witnessing this special moment for him. It's a very special moment for the entire family. I feel immensely proud of what he achieved on his debut in Test cricket, especially he took 10 or more wickets in both the games on the home pitch. I have always been believing that he is a gifted cricketer with immense talent and he deserves playing across all the formats. It's like my dream come true seeing in whites after 6 years of hard work and his passion to keep learning and performing at all levels of white ball crickets, IPL etc. As I said, I wish I would have been in the stadium screaming "Axar… Axar" when he lifted the trophy".

Team India captain Virat Kohli gave the honour of lifting the trophy to India's newest player. The trend started by MS Dhoni, who not only allowed the best performer to lead the side on return to the pavilion but offered the best seat in the bus and the flight.

"Virat Kohli is a very successful captain and a great player of the current Indian team. He made it special for Axar giving the chance to lift the trophy. It's so nice of him asking Axar to lift the trophy. I personally believe that he has done exceedingly well during his debut and all the 3 Tests he played. I wish he would have played in the first Test too, but the injury kept him away to wait for his debut. He kept taking wickets at the important time during all games of very skillful England batsmen, and that actually helped India. Axar deserves it.

"It was indeed a very precious moment in my life and will never ever forget it. It was very grateful to have such practice by the captain. It unites the team members well and junior players are never felt aloof in the side".

"With India's other spinner (R. Ashwin), I saw my brother grabbing wickets one after the other. It was amazing...".

"I was also happy when my brother played his maiden Test and also got the Player of the Match award only when he was playing his just second Test match".

"Wow-27 wickets in three Tests...Can't believe it".

"Back home in Nadiad (Gujarat) my parents (Preeti ben and Rajesh bhai) are happy to see Axar's performance. They are immensely proud. They have had many sacrifices to see Axar where he is right now. It's time for the pay back and enjoy these special moments. A lot of my family members also supported him from the stadium", she signed off, adding that Axar only named her 1-year-old son as Aansh.











