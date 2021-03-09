Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Sports

Bangladesh Legends concede second straight defeat in Road Safety World Series

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh Legends conceded their second straight defeat in the Road Safety World Series when they tasted a seven-wicket defeat to England Legends at Raipur in India on Sunday.
Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 113-5 with Khaled Mashud Pilot making the highest 31 before being retired hurt. Mushfiqur Rahman was the other notable scorer with 30 not out. Hannan Sarkar chipped-in-with 13 while opener Nazimuddin contributed 12.
England Legends rode on Captain Kevin Pietersen's 17 ball-42, that studded with seven fours and one six as they overhauled the target, making 117-3 in 14 overs. Opener Phil Musterd made 27 off 16 while Darren Maddy scored run-a-ball-32 not out.
Bangladesh Legends captain Mohammad Rafique claimed 2-31.
Bangladesh Legends lost their first game to India Legends by 10 wickets in the tournament that aims to road safety with ex-cricketing legends. Seven countries are playing the tournament.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU shatter ManC's winning run, Liverpool crisis mounts
Barca given fresh start as Laporta elected new club president
Amazing to see my brother holding the winning trophy, says Axar Patel's sister
Bangladesh Legends concede second straight defeat in Road Safety World Series
Aussie women cricketers finally get a statue
Still prepared to host Afghanistan match: Kazi Nabil
Trophy of Mujib Year Independence Day Squash unveiled
BCB to lift ban on cricketer Shahadat


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft