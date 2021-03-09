Bangladesh Legends concede second straight defeat in Road Safety World Series

Bangladesh Legends conceded their second straight defeat in the Road Safety World Series when they tasted a seven-wicket defeat to England Legends at Raipur in India on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 113-5 with Khaled Mashud Pilot making the highest 31 before being retired hurt. Mushfiqur Rahman was the other notable scorer with 30 not out. Hannan Sarkar chipped-in-with 13 while opener Nazimuddin contributed 12.

England Legends rode on Captain Kevin Pietersen's 17 ball-42, that studded with seven fours and one six as they overhauled the target, making 117-3 in 14 overs. Opener Phil Musterd made 27 off 16 while Darren Maddy scored run-a-ball-32 not out.

Bangladesh Legends captain Mohammad Rafique claimed 2-31.

Bangladesh Legends lost their first game to India Legends by 10 wickets in the tournament that aims to road safety with ex-cricketing legends. Seven countries are playing the tournament. -BSS







