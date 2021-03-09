Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Sports

Still prepared to host Afghanistan match: Kazi Nabil

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Vice-President Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP said on Monday that the Bangladesh FF was still prepared to host the match against Afghanistan in the Joint Qualifier of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup.
He said, "We told them (AFC and Afghanistan) repeatedly that we are ready to host the match in March. We had contacted AFC several times over the matter and they asked us to communicate with Afghanistan for a mutual understanding. But the Afghans, two days back, informed us through written words that they were not coming in Bangladesh and in that stead they asked us to agree on playing the match at a neutral venue. Now, we will inform AFC about it and that we are still ready to host the match here."
Nabil also divulged a Plan-B in case there are changes regarding Afghanistan match. The plan is to play an invitational tournament in Nepal.
He said, "We received invitation from Nepal to play a tournament and maybe we will take a chance to understand the ability of our team. We want to keep the boys in game."
This BFF official said that all the players of national team would be called in on the 13th of March and they would go through COVID test the next day. Afterwards the camp of national team would begin.



