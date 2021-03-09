Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Home Sports

Trophy of Mujib Year Independence Day Squash unveiled

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

The Sate Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel had unveiled the trophy of Mujib Year 2nd Independence Day Squash Competition in a colourful programme on Monday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium in Dhaka.
The second edition of this Independence Day Squash event is rolling from 12 March and the nine-day long competition will close on 20 March.
A sum of 100 players will participate in five different divisions including men's open, women's open, member, under-19 boys and under-19 girls. The competition will be held in round robin league and double league.
The primary round and quarterfinals will be played in Dhaka while the rest of the event will be played in Chattogram. The Dhaka venues are Army Officers' Mess, Army Squash Complex and BAF Shaheen College. The prize distribution programme will be held on 20th March at 3:00 pm at Chattogram Club in the port city.
M M Ispahani Limited is the title sponsor of the competition.
Earlier, the prize giving ceremony of the Mujib Borsho Grace Tone Squash tournament also held at the Auditorium.
The award giving ceremony was presided over by Faruk Khan, MP, president of the Bangladesh Squash Federation while State Minister for Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Rassel, MP handed over the prizes among winners as the chief guest. Syed Sahed Reza, secretary general of the Bangladesh Olympic Association was present as special guest.




