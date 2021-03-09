Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Sports

BCB to lift ban on cricketer Shahadat

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Former Test opening bowler of Bangladesh Shahadat Hossain Rajib recently applied to BCB for lifting ban on him to manage medication expenses for his mother, who is now fighting with cancer. BCB Cricket Ops chairman Akram Khan recently informed that BCB is going to abolish ban on him on humanitarian grounds.
"As you know Rajib broke disciplinary rules during last NCL," Akram told journalists on Monday. "Bangladesh Cricket Board imposed five-year ban on him on that ground".
"His mother is a cancer patient and he can't play cricket now," he informed.  "I saw in TV news that he has been in serious family crisis. He also phoned me and sent a letter to BCB," Akram added.
Considering his present condition, I spoke with couple of Directors namely Ismail Hider Mollik and Naimur Rahman Durjoy. They responded positively. We also informed to the Board President. He is also positive.
We've requested to the Chairman of the disciplinary committee and hopefully we'll get some positive results from there as well and expecting him to play all the domestic matches from the ensuing NCL.
Shahadat assaulted pacer Mohammad Shaheed physically on November 16, 2019 during the NCL match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Shahid got aggressive against Arafat Sunny Jr. and pushed him down. It was the beginning of squabble. At one point, Rajib started to beat Shaheed.
BCB Disciplinary committee imposed embargo on three alleged cricketers. Shaheed and Sunny got one year ban while Shahadat was banned for five years.





