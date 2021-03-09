

BCB to lift ban on cricketer Shahadat

"As you know Rajib broke disciplinary rules during last NCL," Akram told journalists on Monday. "Bangladesh Cricket Board imposed five-year ban on him on that ground".

"His mother is a cancer patient and he can't play cricket now," he informed. "I saw in TV news that he has been in serious family crisis. He also phoned me and sent a letter to BCB," Akram added.

Considering his present condition, I spoke with couple of Directors namely Ismail Hider Mollik and Naimur Rahman Durjoy. They responded positively. We also informed to the Board President. He is also positive.

We've requested to the Chairman of the disciplinary committee and hopefully we'll get some positive results from there as well and expecting him to play all the domestic matches from the ensuing NCL.

Shahadat assaulted pacer Mohammad Shaheed physically on November 16, 2019 during the NCL match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Shahid got aggressive against Arafat Sunny Jr. and pushed him down. It was the beginning of squabble. At one point, Rajib started to beat Shaheed.

BCB Disciplinary committee imposed embargo on three alleged cricketers. Shaheed and Sunny got one year ban while Shahadat was banned for five years.







