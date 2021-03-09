Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Sports

Bangladesh Games Women's Cricket

Mumta Hena steers Blue to final

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bangladesh Games Women's Cricket
Mumta Hena steers Blue to final

Mumta Hena steers Blue to final

Mumta Hena claimed 4-22 with his wily off-spin as Bangladesh Blue confirmed the final of 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games, crushing Bangladesh Green team by nine wickets at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
This was Blue's second straight win, following their 10-wicket triumph over Bangladesh Red in the opening game of the women's cricket discipline of the Bangladesh Games.
Bangladesh Green will take on Bangladesh Red in the last game of the Games on Wednesday. The winner of the game will take on Bangladesh Blue in the final on Friday.
Mumta Hena dismantled Bangladesh Green batting line up after her captain Salma Khatun opted to bowl first. She justified the decision right, shooting Green out for paltry 83 runs in 39.5 overs. Blue batsmen later happily chased down the target, making 85-1 in just 22.3 overs.
Opener Murshida Khatun was the only batter to be out on 24. Before being dismissed, she stitched a 58-run partnership with Shamima Sultana for the opening stand, which made the chase a cake-walk.
Shamima left the ground after confirming her side's victory as she struck an unbeaten 30 off 47, hitting four boundaries. Fargana Hoque was not out on 21 off 33 with three fours.
Green's Sanjida Maghla took the only fallen wicket.
Captain Sarmin Sultana was Green's highest scorer with 19 while Sanjida Islam made 14. Rumana Ahmed and Disha Biswas contributed identical 12. The quartet only made it to the double digit figure as Mumta Hena was on fire right from the outset of the game.
Mumta Hena was ably supported by her skipper Salma Khatun and fast bowler Jahanara Alam who snapped up two wickets apiece.
Left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna who snared six wickets in the first match against Bangladesh Red, picked up 1-8 in this game to play a perfect foil to the other bowlers.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU shatter ManC's winning run, Liverpool crisis mounts
Barca given fresh start as Laporta elected new club president
Amazing to see my brother holding the winning trophy, says Axar Patel's sister
Bangladesh Legends concede second straight defeat in Road Safety World Series
Aussie women cricketers finally get a statue
Still prepared to host Afghanistan match: Kazi Nabil
Trophy of Mujib Year Independence Day Squash unveiled
BCB to lift ban on cricketer Shahadat


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft