

Mumta Hena steers Blue to final

This was Blue's second straight win, following their 10-wicket triumph over Bangladesh Red in the opening game of the women's cricket discipline of the Bangladesh Games.

Bangladesh Green will take on Bangladesh Red in the last game of the Games on Wednesday. The winner of the game will take on Bangladesh Blue in the final on Friday.

Mumta Hena dismantled Bangladesh Green batting line up after her captain Salma Khatun opted to bowl first. She justified the decision right, shooting Green out for paltry 83 runs in 39.5 overs. Blue batsmen later happily chased down the target, making 85-1 in just 22.3 overs.

Opener Murshida Khatun was the only batter to be out on 24. Before being dismissed, she stitched a 58-run partnership with Shamima Sultana for the opening stand, which made the chase a cake-walk.

Shamima left the ground after confirming her side's victory as she struck an unbeaten 30 off 47, hitting four boundaries. Fargana Hoque was not out on 21 off 33 with three fours.

Green's Sanjida Maghla took the only fallen wicket.

Captain Sarmin Sultana was Green's highest scorer with 19 while Sanjida Islam made 14. Rumana Ahmed and Disha Biswas contributed identical 12. The quartet only made it to the double digit figure as Mumta Hena was on fire right from the outset of the game.

Mumta Hena was ably supported by her skipper Salma Khatun and fast bowler Jahanara Alam who snapped up two wickets apiece.

Left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna who snared six wickets in the first match against Bangladesh Red, picked up 1-8 in this game to play a perfect foil to the other bowlers. -BSS





