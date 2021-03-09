Mahmudullah sees panacea in aggressive cricket against NZ



Mahmudullah Riyad talks about the quarantine and Bangladesh Team's preparation in New Zealand on Monday. photo: BCB

"I think we shall do well prior to setting aggressive cricketing mindset," Mahmudullah was seen to speak in a video message conveyed by BCB on Monday. "Condition in New Zealand is always challenging and nothing is easier for us here".

"Overall I think we need to do well as a team in all three departments- batting, bowling and fielding," he revealed.

Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They are now quarantined, which will come to an end tomorrow after getting negative report today for corona virus. But they are allowed to go out for practice for two hours in a day but not as a whole team. Five cricketers are allowed at once to exercise. Mahmudullah is still happy with practice facilities. He said, "Most importantly we could practice. Facilities are wonderful here. Wickets are also very good. We've been practicing in full swing".

"We have been ensuring that we are doing proper practise during two hours we are allowed to exercise. We have to complete skill training, running and fitness training within that time. Definitely we are enjoying," he expressed.

Tigers will start five-day's intensive camp from tomorrow at Queenstown before starting international actions. "Praying that we all may tested negative in next Covid-19 test. We'll be able to go out since then," he hopped.

New Zealand recently crunched mighty Australia but Mahmudullah is unwilling to keep it in mind rather he wants to focus on basics. He said, "We should not keep in head that they had defeated Australia recently rather we have to focus on our own strengths and weaknesses for our betterment".

"Basic cricket is very important. If we execute basics then the end-result must be good," he believed.

The Silent Killer also disclosed his plan regarding the forthcoming series. "These wickets always produce bounce. It's important to adjust with bounce and pace as quick as possible after getting into the wickets," he stated. "I always try to do this and start waiting for bad balls".

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20, March 23 and March 26 for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.









Bangladesh T20 skipper and the most experienced cricketer in existing national team Mahmudullah Riyad expressed his satisfaction with the facilities in New Zealand and thinks that aggressive cricket can bring sweet fruits against home team."I think we shall do well prior to setting aggressive cricketing mindset," Mahmudullah was seen to speak in a video message conveyed by BCB on Monday. "Condition in New Zealand is always challenging and nothing is easier for us here"."Overall I think we need to do well as a team in all three departments- batting, bowling and fielding," he revealed.Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They are now quarantined, which will come to an end tomorrow after getting negative report today for corona virus. But they are allowed to go out for practice for two hours in a day but not as a whole team. Five cricketers are allowed at once to exercise. Mahmudullah is still happy with practice facilities. He said, "Most importantly we could practice. Facilities are wonderful here. Wickets are also very good. We've been practicing in full swing"."We have been ensuring that we are doing proper practise during two hours we are allowed to exercise. We have to complete skill training, running and fitness training within that time. Definitely we are enjoying," he expressed.Tigers will start five-day's intensive camp from tomorrow at Queenstown before starting international actions. "Praying that we all may tested negative in next Covid-19 test. We'll be able to go out since then," he hopped.New Zealand recently crunched mighty Australia but Mahmudullah is unwilling to keep it in mind rather he wants to focus on basics. He said, "We should not keep in head that they had defeated Australia recently rather we have to focus on our own strengths and weaknesses for our betterment"."Basic cricket is very important. If we execute basics then the end-result must be good," he believed.The Silent Killer also disclosed his plan regarding the forthcoming series. "These wickets always produce bounce. It's important to adjust with bounce and pace as quick as possible after getting into the wickets," he stated. "I always try to do this and start waiting for bad balls".Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20, March 23 and March 26 for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.