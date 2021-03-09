Two Indian warships arrive at Mongla Port



Two Indian Naval ships arrived at Mongla port on Monday to celebrate Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. photo : ISPR

The visit will boost the strong and flourishing ties between Indian and Bangladesh Navies, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday, according to ISPR press release.

The last time it happened 50 years ago when on December 9 and 10 in 1971, the two gunboats Padma and Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, in a covert operation sailed up the Pusur river attacking various Pakistani installations at the Port.

To signify the importance that Indian Navy accords to its fraternal relationship with Bangladesh Navy, other than two ships, a Senior Officer from Indian Navy, Commodore Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh is embarked onboard INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel.

