Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:21 AM
Two Indian warships arrive at Mongla Port

Mujib Borsho celebration

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Two Indian Naval ships arrived at Mongla port on Monday to celebrate Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. photo : ISPR

Two Indian warships--INS Kulish and INS-arrived at Mongla Port on a three-day visit on Monday to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho' and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence. This is the first visit by Indian naval ships to Mongla.
The visit will boost the strong and flourishing ties between Indian and Bangladesh Navies, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday, according to ISPR press release.
The last time it happened 50 years ago when on December 9 and 10 in 1971, the two gunboats Padma and Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, in a covert operation sailed up the Pusur river attacking various Pakistani installations at the Port.
To signify the importance that Indian Navy accords to its fraternal relationship with Bangladesh Navy, other than two ships, a Senior Officer from Indian Navy, Commodore  Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh is embarked onboard INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel.
The ship is commanded by Commander Gaurav Durgaprasad and is designed for patrolling and surveillance of India's vast EEZ. Along with main gun and anti aircraft guns, the ship also carries an integral ALH/Alouette helicopter.



