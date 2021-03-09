HC directs NTRCA to recommend for teachers’ appointment

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recommend for teachers' appointment in MPO listed non-government educational institutions who were already registered under the NTRCA.

The order will have to comply within 15 days from the date of receiving the order.

It also asked the NTRCA chairman to comply the HC orders in this regard.

A HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order after hearing a contempt of court petition.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia and Barrister Mohiuddin Hanif (Farhad) appeared for the petitioners while Lawyer Anisur Rahman represented the NTRCA.

Adv Siddique Ullah Mia told the journalists that the HC ordered the NTRCA to to recommend for the teacher's appointment in MPO listed non-government educational institutions which were already registered under this government institution within 15 days.

Earlier, on December 15 last year, the same HC issued a ban on the teacher's recruitment process to non-government educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and madrasas, he said.

On December 14 in 2017, the HC had asked the government with some directives, including the (NTRCA will appoint teachers from the writ petitioner who secured the position in the combined merit list, said lawyer Siddique.

But, the NTRCA has not implemented the HC directives in the last two years; therefore, writ petitioners filed a contempt of court petition with the HC.

Following the petition, the HC issued a contempt of court rule in 2019. While the rule was pending before the HC, the NTRCA published a notice to recruit 30 thousand teachers in the non-government education institutions including school, college and madrasa, he added.







