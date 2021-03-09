Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Back Page

HC directs NTRCA to recommend for teachers’ appointment

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recommend for teachers' appointment in MPO listed non-government educational institutions who were already registered under the NTRCA.
The order will have to comply within 15 days from the date of receiving the order.
It also asked the NTRCA chairman to comply the HC orders in this regard.
A HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order after hearing a contempt of court petition.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia and Barrister Mohiuddin Hanif (Farhad) appeared for the petitioners while Lawyer Anisur Rahman represented the NTRCA.
Adv Siddique Ullah Mia told the journalists that the HC ordered the NTRCA to to recommend for the teacher's appointment in MPO listed non-government educational institutions which were already registered under this government institution within 15 days.
Earlier, on December 15 last year, the same HC issued a ban on the teacher's recruitment process to non-government educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and madrasas, he said.
On December 14 in 2017, the HC had asked the government with some directives, including the (NTRCA will appoint teachers from the writ petitioner who secured the position in the combined merit list, said lawyer Siddique.
But, the NTRCA has not implemented the HC directives in the last two years; therefore, writ petitioners filed a contempt of court petition with the HC.
Following the petition, the HC issued a contempt of court rule in 2019. While the rule was pending before the HC, the NTRCA published a notice to recruit 30 thousand teachers in the non-government education institutions including school, college and madrasa, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Indian warships arrive at Mongla Port
HC directs NTRCA to recommend for teachers’ appointment
BNP plans to hold two rallies in city
Action not taken against many corrupt to protect country’s image
8 BNP men put on 2-day remand
20,000 college teachers’ job to be regularized
Engage in income-generating activities, PM to womenfolk
BD, India commerce secys review trade issues


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft