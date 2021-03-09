BNP plans to hold two rallies in city

BNP has planned to hold two rallies on March 10 and 16 in the capital demanding election under a non-partisan and neutral government.

BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said this after a meeting with DMP Joint Commissioner Monir Hossain on Monday.

Annie said, "We have already taken up the programme in every divisional city. The programmes are against vote rigging in all the elections under this government." "As part of this we have called two public meetings in Dhaka. One is in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the other is in Dhaka North City Corporationi (DNCC) area. We have already informed DMP Joint Commissioner Monir Hossain about this. We are very hopeful to get permission for our two rallies.







