Action not taken against many corrupt to protect country’s image

Iqbal Mahmud, the outgoing chairman of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), said he had not taken actions against many corrupt people to protect the image of the country.

He made the remarks at a view-exchange meeting with media persons on Monday. The meeting was held on the occasion of the farewell of the ACC Chairman.

Evaluating the ACC's five-year professional life, he said, "I have tried to take the ACC to a better position as an institution. But I am not satisfied."

"We could not curb corruption as per the expectations of people but the success was that many powerful people had come under the ACC investigation," Iqubal Mahmud said.

"I have moved away from many decisions to protect the image of the state," said the outgoing ACC Chairman.

"The government has not exerted any pressure during my tenure as ACC Chairman in the last five years. But I have had my own pressures because first of all I have given priority to my country."

On the ACC officials' corruption Iqbal Mahmud said, "Our internal intelligence team monitored our officials all the time. Five to six of our officials have lost their jobs for their involvement in various crimes and many officials have been demoted while many other transferred as punishment," he added.

To make the ACC more transparent, a committee can be formed consisting respected people of the society, eminent journalists and government officials, he suggested

About the ACC weaknesses, he said the ACC needs more qualified manpower.

The ACC Chairman further said the ACC was a strong institution. It is possible to remove corruption with the existing ACC law.

However, only ACC cannot curb corruption form the society. It needs general people's involvement and social awareness," said Iqbal Mahmud.

On March 10, 2016, Iqbal Mahmud replaced the then ACC chairman Badiuzzaman.

The tenure of Iqbal Mahmood will end on 13 March







