Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:20 AM
Clashes With Cops

8 BNP men put on 2-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

Eight BNP men, including Juba Dal Dhaka South City President Rafiqul Alam Maznu, were on Monday placed on a two-day remand in a case filed over clashes with policemen in front of the National Press Club on February 28.
Other BNP men, who have been placed on remand, are Khalek, Tipu, Russel, Dil Ghani, Shaidul Islam, Mosharref , Abul Kashem and Wahid.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as Mohammad Abdullah, Sub Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced the BNP men before the court with a ten-day remand plea.
On March 5, police arrested Maznu and others from in front of Matshyabhaban area.
Police on February 28 filed a case against  around 300 leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies for their alleged involvement in clashes in front of the Jaitya Press Club during a rally protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.


