Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:20 AM
Back Page

20,000 college teachers’ job to be regularized

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Staff Correspondent

On the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, one school and one college in every upazila have been nationalised.  
Although now those colleges are government-run, but they have not assimilated around 20,000 teachers in the last three years.  Many of them have retired, one and a half thousand teachers and employees have died.  
The teachers did not get any good news even after a few street agitations and ultimatums to the government.
Finally, the Ministry of Education has taken initiative to assimilate the manpower of 303 newly-nationalized colleges.
Here 20 teams have now been formed to complete the work in four weeks that remained incomplete for the last three years. During this period, the committee will have to check and finalize the documents of all the teachers and staff. Then it will be sent to the Ministry of Public Administration.


