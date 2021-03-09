Engage in income-generating activities, PM to womenfolk



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joins a programme organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at Shishu Academy auditorium to mark the International Women's Day. State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the Prime Minister, distributed 'Joyeeta' awards among five winners for their achievements in life. photo : pid

"If we want to advance this society then all, irrespective of women and men, have to go forward keeping their shoulders side by side," she said.

The Prime Minister came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the International Women's Day at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium. The Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs arranged the function with State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair.

UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Mia Seppo was present at the function as special guest. Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md Sayedul Islam delivered the welcome address.

The theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world'.

Mentioning that women account for half the country's population, Sheikh Hasina said this society cannot advance properly if women remain ineffective.

She said it will not be possible to attain the freedom of women by just shouting and delivering speeches.

Rights have to be realised and attaining qualities is a must to do that. "Qualities will come through education and training," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said the women of the country are marching ahead defying all the social barriers.

Describing briefly the various development programmes taken for women, she said the government is constructing working women hostels in all divisions while in phases the government will construct those at the upazila level.

She also said the government has directed all concerned to ensure daycare centres for children in all establishments so that the mothers working in those establishments could properly take care of their children. "This is urgently needed so that the working mothers can look after their children and do not have to leave them alone in houses," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has passed laws intended to protect women and children from all types of violence.

She added that women are now playing significant roles in politics, diplomacy, education, art and culture, research, trade and commerce, sports and games, investigation and adventures.

Sheikh Hasina also recalled Begum Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, who worked for the country along with Bangabandhu, giving him inspiration, courage and suggestions all the time.

Recalling the role of the Father of the Nation in upholding the dignity of women, Hasina said Bangabandhu ensured their equal rights in all spheres of life.

About Bangabandhu's various steps taken for the rehabilitation of those mothers and sisters who were tortured by Pakistani occupation forces and their local cohorts, she said many parents did not accept their daughters violated during the War of Liberation.

"Bangabandhu had arranged the marriage of those girls and told my mother to write his name (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) as the father and 32 Dhanmondi as the address of those girls who didn't want to disclose their identities," she said. -UNB





