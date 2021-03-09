Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Back Page

BD, India commerce secys review trade issues

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Commerce Secretary-level bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India were held at the city's InterContinental Hotel on Sunday with expanding the bilateral trade, removing the barriers for trading along with increasing the financial assistance between the two countries.
Bangladesh delegation led by the Commerce Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Md Jafar Uddin while Anup Wadhawan of India recalled the ongoing friendship between the two countries in a opening speech at the meeting.
Among others representatives of the Ministry of Foreign, the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of Jute and Textile, the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, National Board of Revenue, BSTI, Roads and Highways Division, Export Promotion Bureau and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce were present at the meeting.
The delegations discussed several important issues which include developments of last bilateral meeting held on January 15-16 in 2020 in New Delhi and 13th meeting of Joint Working Group on Trade between two countries.
The other issues such as feasibility of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), removal of tariff and non-tariff trade, anti-dumping of Bangladeshi products in India, expansion of border haat and increase in border trade, expansion of port facilities between two countries and other trade related matters will also come up in the discussion.


