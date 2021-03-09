Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Back Page

Modi to open Maitri Setu over Feni River today

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh -- a bridge built over the Feni river, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, it said.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on March 9 at 12 noon via video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement.
The bridge Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.
The name Maitri Setu' symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, the PMO said.
The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs 133 crore, it said. The 1.9 km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.
It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh, the PMO said.
With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 Kms from Sabroom, it said.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom.     -PTI


