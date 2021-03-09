

Padma Bank launches Padmabati

Women entrepreneurs, salaried professionals, home makers, students are all eligible to enjoy the benefits of Padmabati. Its customers will receive free debit card, free Privilege/Discount Card, free cheque books.

Through this account, other deposit products can be linked with this account. Besides, there will be loan facility with less processing fee. Also, 50 percent discount will be provided for locker service and special discount on student file processing. Especially it will offer daily profit earning which is first time ever in Bangladesh provided by Padma Bank.

This woman-centric specialized product was inaugurated on March 7 at a hotel in the capital's Kawran Bazar on the eve of International Women's Day.

In the launching ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru, Head of Business Zabed Amin, Head of Human Resources Division M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Head of Retail Banking, SEVP RAMD and Law Firoz Alam were present as special guests.

Moreover, SME Khandoker Zibanur Rahman. Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Gender Specialist, National Consultant, UN Women, Ms. Nilufar Ahmed Karim, Executive Director, Surjomukhi Shangshtha, Ashalata Baidya graced the event as special guest.





Padma Bank has launched a specialized woman banking product "Padmabati". Besides, earning interest every day, women will receive special benefits along with special discounts and privileges at different shopping outlets. The service will be provided by 58 branches in all geographic areas of Bangladesh. Also, customers will be able to withdraw money from all ATMs withBangladesh, says a press release.Women entrepreneurs, salaried professionals, home makers, students are all eligible to enjoy the benefits of Padmabati. Its customers will receive free debit card, free Privilege/Discount Card, free cheque books.Through this account, other deposit products can be linked with this account. Besides, there will be loan facility with less processing fee. Also, 50 percent discount will be provided for locker service and special discount on student file processing. Especially it will offer daily profit earning which is first time ever in Bangladesh provided by Padma Bank.This woman-centric specialized product was inaugurated on March 7 at a hotel in the capital's Kawran Bazar on the eve of International Women's Day.In the launching ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru, Head of Business Zabed Amin, Head of Human Resources Division M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Head of Retail Banking, SEVP RAMD and Law Firoz Alam were present as special guests.Moreover, SME Khandoker Zibanur Rahman. Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Gender Specialist, National Consultant, UN Women, Ms. Nilufar Ahmed Karim, Executive Director, Surjomukhi Shangshtha, Ashalata Baidya graced the event as special guest.