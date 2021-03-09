Video
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Banking Events

Banking Events

Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury   and Additional Managing Director Mati Ul Hasan are cutting cake at a ceremony celebrating the International Women Day-2021flanked by its women officials at MBL head office in the city on Monday. MBL also celebrated the Women's Day in different divisional head offices and 150 branches of the bank all over the country.    photo: Bank


Banking Events

Banking Events

Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain along with Southeast Bank, Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan, Southeast Bank Capital Services Ltd Managing Director Air Commodore (Retd) Md Abu Bakar and other high officials pose at launching ceremony of Southeast Bank Agent Banking Services "Shagotom" held in the city recently. Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread the banking services at every corner of the country. All kind of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from "Shagotom".     photo: Bank


Banking Events

Banking Events

Standard Bank Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of HRD Alkona K. Choudhuri, women employees and other officials celebrating the International Women's Day -2021 at an event organised at the head office on Monday. On this occasion, all the women employees were greeted with flowers at the beginning of the day and a cake was cut at the end of the ceremony.     photo: Bank


Banking Events

Banking Events

SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Tariqul Islam Chowdhury along with Deputy Managing Director Md. Kamal Uddin, HR Head and SEVP Md. Mizanur Rahman, FVP Sultana Razia, Senior Executives and female employees of the bank  celebrating the International Women's Day 2021 at its Head Office in the city on Monday.    photo: Bank


