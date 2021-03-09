Price, policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks

SHANGHAI, March 8: Worries about the frothiness of China's stock market and steps authorities might take to rein it in are forcing investors out of popular technology and consumer sectors and into small-cap shares and other sequestered stocks in sectors such as banking.

That churn has seen investors rush out of richly valued market darlings such as Tencent Holdings Ltd and Meituan. Shanghai-listed spirit maker Kweichou Moutai Co Ltd, a popular bet on China's rising consumerism, has plunged 25 per cent from its Feb. 18 high.

The Hang Seng TECH Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed tech giants including Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, plunged more than 6 per cent on Monday, extending a decline that has brought the benchmark 27 per cent off its peak hit just two weeks ago.

"The bubble is bursting," Dong Baozhen, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager said, referring to the sharp sell-off in tech and consumer stocks. The spectre of inflation and tighter credit is a "killer" of high-flying stocks, he said.

Instead, there are signs of money seeking shelter in banking - once shunned for fear of virus-related bad loan exposure - and unfashionable small-cap stocks, as well sectors poised to benefit the most from economic recovery, such as energy. Amid bloodshed in tech, financial stocks have been relatively firm while an index tracking small firms has barely budged.

Growth-oriented stocks have suffered globally in recent weeks from rising concerns over inflation. In China, additionally, fears that authorities are keen to reduce generous, pandemic-era stimulus has led to near-panic selling of such stocks.

At the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress this month, authorities set an economic growth target of above 6 per cent for the year, underwhelming market expectations. The goal is conservative, as if "creating room for policymakers to take action to contain risks of asset bubble in both equity and property," Citi Private Bank analysts said in a client note on Monday.

In addition, comments from top banking regulator Guo Shuqing against asset bubbles last week also sent a hawkish message reminding markets that China is the world's most-expensive market for non-financial equities.

Even after the recent sell-off, Moutai's price is 55 times trailing earnings, while Tencent trades at 45 times. -Reuters





















