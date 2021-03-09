Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
Home Business

Nagad to create 10 women entrepreneurs in each Upazila

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Aiming to accelerate the process of women's empowerment, Nagad, the digital financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office has taken an initiative to recruiting ten women entrepreneurs in each upazila of the country.
Nagad will train up the selected women in addition and will be given the necessary support to deliver Nagad services at the remote level, says a press release.
Any woman who wants to become self-dependent through providing the digital financial services can apply to be registered as an entrepreneur of Nagad, the fast growing digital financial service provider of the country.
Interested candidates should apply by March 31 via e-mail with resume. E-mail address for sending application [email protected]
The Nagad, second largest mobile financial service carrier of the country, authority will organize special training on digital financial services by screening the applicants and ultimately recruit as entrepreneur from the successful trainee list.
There are currently over a hundred women entrepreneurs working with Nagad and a significant number of them have established themselves as Nagad entrepreneurs. Some women entrepreneurs are transacting one to two lakh take a day and they themselves are earning good money.
This will be a unique initiative to employ women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level in the financial services business.


« PreviousNext »

