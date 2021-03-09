Korean envoy, BEPZA chief discuss trade issues

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) Major General Md Nazrul Islam discussed trade and investment at a meeting on Sunday

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) Representative Dong Hyon Kim was also present during the meeting. Korean investors are making huge investment in Bangladesh

They are greatly contributing to the development of Bangladesh's RMG industry since the 1970s. Korea is one of the top investors to the country's EPZs with 70 companies so far operating here.

More than 60,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in Korea owned firms in the economic zone, and their cumulative investment stands around $900 million, said the Korean Embassy in Dhaka.

In the meeting they agreed to invite more investment from the Republic of Korea to take advantage of Bangladesh's abundant workforce and promising business opportunities.

The two sides also agreed that Korean investors should now look beyond the RMG sector and highlighted their commitment to diversify investment in other industries in the EPZs.

Major General Md Nazrul Islam made assurances that BEPZA will continue to enhance EPZ's business-friendly environment and will make its utmost efforts to support and fulfil the needs of Korean investors.



















