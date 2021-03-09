Experts for efforts to overcome Covid fallout on exports

Speakers at a virtual workshop resolved that the health safety measures adopted after the outbreak of the pandemic should be maintained to run businesses even in the post-COVID stage to cover up the export losses incurred by the country.

They were speaking at the workshop organised by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Workplace Health Safety for Business Continuity with Inland Container Depot (ICD) during COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the beginning BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum,welcomed the participants and informed that the ICD contributed a lot for attaining revenue collection which is continuously increasing and the documentation processing time has also been reduced further.

This initiative is supported by Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund II (BICF II) , which is implemented by IFC, World Bank Group (WBG) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The objectives of the workshop were to sensitize concerned service providers and service takers to maintain health safety measures to run businesses even in the post-COVID stage to mitigate export losses.

She reiterated that Bangladesh has been qualified as a developing country by the UN which has enhanced the country's image while posing new challenges. In the coming days, we will have to run our businesses maintaining our health safety issues.

IFC Consultant Saiyab Amal Ahmed presented the key note and explained how IFC works closely with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in regard to preparing policies, health safety guidelines and implementation of favorable trade policies.

In this respect he referred to the salient points of the WBG global guidance notes and acknowledged the role of NBR, ICD greatly.

Dhaka Custom ICD Additional Commissioner Nazmul Hoque appreciated and thanked IFC for supporting them in preparing health safety guidelines to tackle COVID situation.

Because of continuing business while maintaining health safety guidelines during COVID19, revenue collection was almost uninterrupted. They have kept ICD operation open 24/7 days to support business & private sector.

He also mentioned a number of online measures such as e-payment, e-filling, e-auction, pre-arrival processing and automated risk-based management for keeping the revenue collection at a normal stage.

He also informed that special fund for health and safety issues to protect customs officials was also announced. In course of discussion, he informed that by the 1st January, 2022, electronic payment will be fully operational.

International Public Health Specialist Dr. Mohammad Abul Hasnat emphasized on the decision making process and appreciated the role of the government for all time-bound policies to address the pandemic.

IFC Consultant Ivan Peterson, Agriculture Department Quarantine Entomologist (Export) Sangeeta Bhattacherjee, Bangladesh Railway Divisional Engineer Sheikkh Naimul Haque, Shippers Council of Bangladesh President Md Rezaul Karim, Courier Services Association of Bangladesh President Hafizur Rahman Pulok, Karigor Managing Director Ms. Tania Wahab and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Rashedul Karim Munna also spoke on the occasion.







