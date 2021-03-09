

e-book on women’s contribution to insurance industry launched

Titled "Stories of Success: accomplishments of women in the insurance industry", the e-book provides an inspiring look at the life and work of female insurance agents as they contribute towards building a stronger economy by helping thousands of people plan their future and navigate life with confidence.

Insurance agents play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers: reaching out to customers to discuss options for financial protection, helping customers analyze their needs, understanding products, supporting them through on-boarding and assisting them with their queries and needs. Around 50% of Bangladesh's population is female, and through building their careers in the insurance industry, women can have a greater impact in the community and economy.

MetLife is undertaking various initiatives to create awareness about the career opportunities and potential of insurance agents. Commenting on the launch of the e-book, MetLife Bangladesh's General Manager, Ala Ahmad, said, "Throughout our global history of over 150 years, MetLife has been helping generations of people around the world both directly and through its agents and in Bangladesh too, we are proud to see our customers benefitting from our talented and diverse pool of professional agents. We are committed to advancing people's potential, and this book is a testament to the contributions of our agents."

















