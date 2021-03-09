Akash DTH, Shreshtho.com sign business deal



Beximco Communication's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Md. Luthfor Rahman and Shreshtho.com's CEO Khan Imran Rasel along with their company colleagues display documents after signing a business agreement at the headquarters of Beximco Communications Limited in Gulshan, Dhaka, recently.

Beximco Communications Limited recently has signed separate agreements with Shreshtho.com at the latter's headquarter at Gulshan area of the capital, Dhaka, says a press release.

Beximco Communication's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Md. Luthfor Rahman, Shreshtho.com's CEO Khan Imran Rasel have signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations.

Beximco Communication's Head of Sales & Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani, Head of Strategic & Direct Sales Md. Rezaur Rahman, Key Account Manager (Strategic Sales) Kaushik Ahmed and Shreshtho.com's Director Md. Shamim Reza, Business Development Manager Erfan Hossain were also present at the signing ceremony.

According to the contract, Shreshtho.com will sell Akash DTH connection as bundle offer through selling televisions of different brands by using their online platform. Shreshtho.com will reveal various offers of Akash DTH for the customers in line with the directives of Akash authorities.

















