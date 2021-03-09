Iran ships record volume of oil into China

March 8: Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data.

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The sanctions caused a precipitous drop in Iranian exports to China, India, Japan and South Korea since late 2018. Those measures, and output cuts by fellow OPEC+ producers, have led to tight supplies of Middle East sour crude in Asia, the top global oil market. Asia imports more than half of its crude from the Middle East.

"They talked to us. They said: 'very soon they hope to resume oil supplies.' We said: 'Inshallah'," said one source at an Indian refiner. "Inshallah" is an Arabic term that means "God willing," used to express that the speaker hopes something will happen.

Restored Iranian supplies to India, the world's third-largest crude importer, could reduce demand for spot cargoes, which has climbed recently after Iraq cut supplies and Kuwait reduced the duration of some contracts.

India, which is hurting from the recent sustained recovery in global crude prices, expects Iranian supplies to return to the market in 3 to 4 months, a government official said.

Another Indian refiner said they had been told by NIOC officials that a formal agreement on crude supply would be signed after Iran's elections in June. NIOC has also reached out to other Asian customers.

"Recently NIOC called us, asking about demand," said a trader at an east Asian refiner. "It looks like Iran is getting ready to return to the market."

Another refining source said the talks were "very initial" and that NIOC wanted to know whether the company would resume Iranian oil purchases. The sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Unlike India, China never completely halted Iranian oil imports.

Iran moved about 17.8 million tonnes (306,000 barrels per day) of crude into China during the past 14 months, with volumes reaching record levels in January and February, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.

Of these, about 75 per cent were "indirect" imports identified as oil from Oman, the United Arab Emirates or Malaysia, which entered China mainly via ports in eastern Shandong province, home to most of China's independent refiners, or Yingkou port in northeastern Liaoning province.

The remaining 25 per cent of imports were marked as official purchases for China's Strategic Petroleum Reserves, Refinitiv said, as Beijing maintains a small purchase volume despite US sanctions. -Reuters











