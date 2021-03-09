Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Business

Sterling rises vs euro; speculators’ long position hits 3-year high

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, March 8: The pound slipped against a strong dollar on Monday, but strengthened against the euro, as the UK's relative success in COVID-19 vaccinations supported the British currency and data showed speculators were the most bullish in three years.
Although Britain has Europe's biggest coronavirus death toll, it has outperformed on the vaccine front, with more than 21 million people having received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the first step towards a return to normality, schools in England reopened on Monday as part of the UK's lockdown-easing plan.
At 0901 GMT, the pound was down 0.1 per cent against a stronger dollar, at $1.3819.
Versus the euro, it was up around 0.2 per cent, at 85.930 pence per euro. The euro has lost around 3.8 per cent against the pound this year.
Speculators added to their net "long" position on the pound and are the most bullish in three years, according to CFTC futures data for the week to March 2.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out his budget plan last week, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and a corporate tax hike from 2023.
"Last week's Budget supports our view that the UK economy is well-positioned for the coming recovery," wrote Goldman Sachs analysts in a note to clients.
JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note on Friday, however, that they sold the pound because they perceived it as riskier than market expectations.
"We expect GBP to remain vulnerable to the ongoing re-pricing in US yields and less bullish risk backdrop," they wrote.
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday his government would iron out what he described "technical issues" with the European Union over post-Brexit trade.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches Padmabati
Banking Events
India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China’s vaccine push
Air India employees’ consortia disqualified from bid
Price, policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks
Nagad to create 10 women entrepreneurs in each Upazila
Korean envoy, BEPZA chief discuss trade issues
Rebooting women entrepreneurship in BD


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
International Women’s Day: Recognising the nation builders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft