Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Business

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil site

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil site

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil site

BANGKOK, March 8: Oil prices pressed higher Monday after strikes on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, shook energy markets already rattled by a decision by oil producers last week to not lift output.
Brent crude, the international standard, surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time in over a year, gaining $1.14 to $70.47 a barrel. It surged $2.62 on Friday.
Benchmark US crude oil added $1.10 to $67.19 per barrel, up 1.7 per cent, falling back from bigger gains earlier in the day. It jumped $2.26 to $66.09 per barrel on Friday.
Prices have been recovering in the past few months after plunging last year with the onset of the pandemic.
The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of US oil, pushing prices above $60 a barrel.
Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers were expecting the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most restrictions in place, despite growing demand.
The strikes on Saudi sites have increased in frequency and precision in recent weeks, raising concerns about Saudi Arabia's air defenses and the expanding capabilities of the Iran-backed rebels across the border in Yemen.
A Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign on war-torn Yemen's capital and on other provinces Sunday in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels.
The official Saudi Press Agency quoted an anonymous official in the Ministry of Energy as saying that a drone flew in from the sea and struck an oil storage site in Ras Tunura, the port run by Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Aramco.
It claimed the strike did not cause any damage. Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Ministry of Energy denounced the strike as "an act of sabotage" targeting not only Saudi Arabia "but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world."
When key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were attacked in 2019, global energy prices soared 14 per cent the next day. But that prior attack disrupted more than half of its daily exports, halting 5 per cent of world crude oil output.
Costlier oil pushes energy costs higher. That would add to inflation at a time when investors have been focusing on the potential for rising prices to cause central banks to raise interest rates that have been taken to record low levels to support economies battered by the pandemic.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches Padmabati
Banking Events
India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China’s vaccine push
Air India employees’ consortia disqualified from bid
Price, policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks
Nagad to create 10 women entrepreneurs in each Upazila
Korean envoy, BEPZA chief discuss trade issues
Rebooting women entrepreneurship in BD


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
International Women’s Day: Recognising the nation builders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft