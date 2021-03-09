Video
Home Business

18.32pc female employees dropped in banks

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The number and proportion of female staff in the country's banking sector dropped in 2020 compared with those in the previous year as per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
It showed that female employees in banks dropped to 18.32 per cent in 2020 from 18.99 per cent in 2019. Their numbers decreased to 28,378 at the end of December 2020 from 28,480 at the end of December in the previous year. The pandemic may have played a role.
The BB data also showed that female presence in senior positions was only 9.16 per cent, showing 90.84 per cent of the senior-level posts were held by men.
On the banks' boards, female were holding only 12.2 per cent posts. The ratio was 15.37 per cent in mid-level posts and 15.91 per cent at entry-level posts.
The BB's sustainable finance department made the disclosure in its half-yearly report on gender equality. The report was published on Sunday. The data showed that 102 female bank employees either lost jobs or retired in 2020 but they were not replaced by female employees.
The female bank employees said that banks usually preferred to recruit male employees though many female employees were performing far better than their male colleagues.
A senior BB official told The Daily Observer that the central bank would analyze the reasons for the fall in the number of female employees in the banking sector. The central bank would also seek explanation from the banks as to why the number and proportion of female employees dropped in 2020, the BB official said.
The Covid-centric employee rationalization moves by a number of banks might be a reason for the decline in the number and proportion of female employees; he said adding that most banks might have preferred sacking female employees.
Hiring of male employees in banks also increased in 2020. In 2020, the number of male employees in the banks, including state-owned banks, private commercial banks, foreign commercial banks and specialized banks, increased to 1,54,828 from 1,49,950 a year ago.
The proportion of male employees increased to 81.86 per cent in 2020 from 81.01 per cent a year ago. In the country's private commercial banks, the proportion of female employees dropped to 18.31 per cent at the end of December 2020 from 19.48 per cent at the end of December in the previous year.


