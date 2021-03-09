Stocks rise for 3rd running day on positive sentiment

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up for the third day on Monday as investors driven by positive sentiment continued to buy prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, soared by 20.08 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at more than one month high at 5,604. DSEX added more than 115 points in the three consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 11.95 points to 2,168 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 8.73 points to 1,265 at the close.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 61 points to settle at 16,262 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) soared 37 points to close at 9,808.

Of the issues traded, 92 declined, 77 advanced and 61 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.26 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 388 million.


























