International yarn, fabrics show opens in city on March 22



CEMS Global USA President Meherun N Islam flanked by CEMS Bangladesh Executive Director Tanvir Kamrul Islam, CEMS India Country Director Ovishek Das, speaking at a press conference at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office on Monday.

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with Sub-Council of Textile Industry (CCPIT), organized by New York-based TED Show organizer CEMS Global USA.

CEMS Global USA President Meherun N Islam made the announcement at a press conference at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Monday.

CEMS Bangladesh Executive Director Tanvir Kamrul Islam, CEMS India Country Director Ovishek Das also spoke at the press conference.

She said the exhibition, which starts on March 22, will continue till March 24. More than 80 exhibitors from China, India, Turkey and Morocco will present their textile products. There will be many more things on display in the exhibition including the latest fashion and advanced technology of making fabrics. The exhibition will run every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Online Virtual Show will cover visitors/ buyers in Bangladesh.

The 17th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2021- Winter Edition (Virtual Expo) will empower international manufacturers, suppliers and buyers of yarn, fabric, trims and accessories over advanced technology and integrated communication medium.

Regarding the organization of virtual exhibitions, Meherun said that a number of international exhibitions in the textile sector have been canceled or postponed due to cancellation of air travels due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Although some exhibitions have been held, there has been a widespread absence of international manufacturers. In the changed situation, buyers have chosen virtual exhibitions as a secure means of communication and have connected with manufacturers worldwide through digital to meet their needs.

She said there will be separate booths for participants in this virtually organized exhibition. Those interested can go to any booth and see the product. If necessary, buyers will be able to talk to manufacturers through voice and video conferencing and even can initiate a Live Chat and Call.

She added that the exhibition will be completely free to visitors. However one must register prior to physical presence. CEMS-Global has been actively contributing to promotion of textile industry and many successful exhibitions it held so far.







