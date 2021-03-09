Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Business

Dhaka seeks Saudi investment in PPP projects

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Dhaka has urged Riyadh to sign an MoU between Public-Private Partnership (PPA) Authority of Bangladesh and competent Saudi authority to further enable Saudi investors to invest in Bangladesh on the PPP projects.
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam made the proposal while holding bilateral talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir at the latter's Office in Riyadh on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.
In reply, Saudi junior minister said that they would soon sort out the MoU issue regarding PPP and hope that potential Saudi companies would invest in a vibrant economy like Bangladesh. Alam expressed Bangladesh's deep gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for allowing all the foreign residents including Bangladeshi nationals irrespective of their legal status for access to free COVID treatment and inoculation. Upon a request made by Alam, State Minister Jubeir assured of considering and interim arrangement for the irregular Bangladesh expatriates to have access health facilities and employment.
BSS adds: The state minister also requested to reappoint a cultural attach, at the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka, so the service seekers' would not need to send their documents to New Delhi for attestation and Saudi side took note of that. Both the state ministers agreed to expedite the pending Agreements and MoUs and to hold first Foreign Office Consultation where the whole gamut of bilateral relationship could be discussed.
Alam mentioned that under the visionary leaderships of both the countries, the relations have elevated to a strategic level.
For advancing from this point, he emphasized on exploring further avenues of cooperation on international issues based on common interest and goals and economic ties.
The state minister stressed on regular Business to Business dialogue to explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
Alam also reiterated Bangladesh government's unwavering support to the Saudi side and expressed solidarity condemning the recent cowardly attacks Houthis.
Adel Al-Jubeir appreciated Bangladesh's position on Yemen issue.
The Saudi State Minister congratulated Bangladesh at its 50th anniversary of independence.
He highly praised the remarkable sustained economic growth of Bangladesh carried out in last one decade under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He continued the recent UN decision to graduate Bangladesh from LDC category to the middle-income country is a testimony of this success.
He fondly remembered the historic ties between this two countries and the valued contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to its independence and laying foundation of Golden Bengal.
Early in the morning, Shahriar Alam laid a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and attended a webinar to mark the historic March 7.
In the evening, he attended another international webinar on 'historic 7th March speech by Bangabandhu focusing on historical and political perspective'.
Shahriar Alam is now in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches Padmabati
Banking Events
India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China’s vaccine push
Air India employees’ consortia disqualified from bid
Price, policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks
Nagad to create 10 women entrepreneurs in each Upazila
Korean envoy, BEPZA chief discuss trade issues
Rebooting women entrepreneurship in BD


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
International Women’s Day: Recognising the nation builders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft