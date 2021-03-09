Video
Home Business

Kosovo keen to expand trade with Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The government of Kosovo is very keen to strengthen existing bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh. The country's Ambassador in                                  Dhaka Guner Ureya said on Monday
He made the point while paying a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul   Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office in the ministry in the city, said a press release.
During the meeting, Humayun called upon the Kosovo envoy to import different Bangladeshi products, including food processing, leather products, agricultural products and raw materials.
He said Bangladesh is committed to strengthening trade relations with Kosovo and both the countries will have to work on the basis of mutual cooperation in matters of common interest.
He drew the attention of the envoy to identify specific areas of bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector and to make specific investment proposals.
Guner Ureya called for a meeting of the 'Joint Economic Commission' to increase trade, commerce and import-export between Bangladesh and Kosovo.
He said Bangladesh is a developing country and increased trade and investment  such as imports and exports and expansion of industries will play an important role in the joint commission meeting.


