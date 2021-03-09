BD-India trade to reach new heights: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has expressed high optimism that trade relation between Bangladesh-India would reach a new height in the 50th year of the country's independence.

At a press conference after the Indian commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan met him at his secretariat office on Sunday, he voiced the optimism.

Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami, commerce ministry additional secretary (FTA) M Mohidul Islam, WTO cell director general Hafizur Rahman were present, among others.

Tipu said both countries are also working to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and hoped that it would further enhance the scope of bilateral trade between the two countries.

"We want to take Bangladesh-India trade relations in such a position in our 50th year of independence to make it memorable among the people of both countries," he said adding Bangladesh also hopes to resolve existing problems to increase trade and investment.

BSS adds: Answering a question, Tipu said that the anti-dumping duty that India has imposed on jute and other Bangladeshi products would be resolved through discussions.

He said that the Indian commerce secretary has requested Bangladesh to modernize Bangladesh customs management and Benapole Land Port. Tipu said the government is also working to this end.

Mentioning that the existing border huts have created much more interest among the people of the bordering areas, the commerce minister said initiative has been taken to set up a border hut along Mizoram border and few others at other locations.

The commerce minister said that India has expressed keen interest to increase investment in Bangladesh and their priority lies on Bangladesh's food processing and automobile industries.

Replying another question, he said the government would sign Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with a number of countries to face challenges to our exports arising out of the country's graduation from the LDC status.

"Newer trade opportunities will be created through signing of various PTAs and FTAs and that's why we hope that we'll not fall into any problem in international trade following LDC graduation," he added.

He also said initiatives have been taken to stockpile essentials ahead of the forthcoming month of Ramadan. Supply of such essentials will be doubled through state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and import by private sector traders.













