Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:38 PM
Assault On Cops

Six out of seven accused get bail

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to six activists belonging to leftist student organizations in a case filed over assaulting police from the torch procession organized to protest against the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed.
A total of seven activists were arrested from the
    protest rally in Shahbagh area on February 26.
Among them on Sunday the Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the bail order after a hearing.
Those who were granted bail are Md Tamjid Haider, Nazir Amir Chowdhury Joy, Md Akib Ahmed, Md Arafat Saad, Nazifa Jannat, and Joyoti Chakravarty
While accused ASM Tanjimur Rahman's bail hearing will be held today (Monday) said Motijheel GRO Official Md Babul Akhter.
 Earlier, on March 3, a Dhaka court sent them to jail after rejecting both remand and bail prayers in connection with the case.
They were picked up from the torch procession brought out on February 26 in Dhaka's Shahbagh, protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody on February 25.
Soon after the incident, Sub-Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station Md Mintu Miah filed the case against seven named and 100 to 150 unnamed people.



