Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:38 PM
Kurigram Journo Assault

Trial against ex-DC, three suspended magistrates on

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed a leave to appeal that sought stay on the trial proceedings of the case against Nazim Uddin, former executive magistrate of Kurigram and others in a case filed for assaulting journalist Ariful Islam Regan in March last year.
As a result, there is no bar to continue trial proceedings against former deputy commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin, three suspended executive magistrates, and several Ansar members in the
    case.
The three executive magistrates are Senior Assistant Commissioner Nazim Uddin, and assistant commissioners Rintu Bikash Chakma and SM Rahatul Islam.
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on the leave to appeal.
In the petition, Nazim Uddin said that departmental proceedings have already been initiated against him and he was not involved in assaulting journalist Ariful Islam.
On March 23 last year, the HC directed police to immediately record Kurigram journalist Ariful Islam's assault and attempted murder case against the then DC Sultana Pervin, three of her colleagues, and the Ansar personnel concerned.
Ariful Islam Regan is the Kurigram correspondent of Bangla Tribune and Dhaka Tribune.
Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon and lawyer Ishrat Hasan appeared for the journalist while Adv Sahanara Begum stood for Nazim Uddin.
Lawyer Ishrat Hasan told journalist that the then DC and the three assistant commissioners, who were suspended, are fugitives in the eye of law as they are yet to surrender to the trial court in connection with the case.
On March 14 last year, a mobile court of Kurigram district administration, led by three assistant commissioners -- allegedly following DC Sultana's directives -- sentenced Ariful to one-year imprisonment after his arrest from his home on charges of possessing narcotics.
Later, the HC also stayed the proceedings of the case filed by the mobile court against Ariful, his conviction, and sentence.


« PreviousNext »

