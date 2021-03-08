Video
BD-India Commerce Secy-level meet today

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Commerce secretary-level bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India will be held today at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.
Bangladesh delegation will be headed by Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary of the Commerce Ministry while
    Anup Wadhawan, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, will lead the Indian delegation, said a press release of the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.
In Bangladesh delegation, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign, the Ministry of Industries, The Ministry of Jute and Textile, Shipping Ministry, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, National Board of Revenue, BSTI, Roads and Highways Division, Export Promotion Bureau and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce will be present at the meeting.
The two sides are supposed to discuss developments of last bilateral meeting held on January 15-16 in 2020 in New Delhi and 13th meeting of Joint Working Group on Trade between two countries.
The other issues such as feasibility of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), removal of tariff and non-tariff trade, anti-dumping of Bangladeshi products in India, expansion of border haat and increase in border trade, expansion of port facilities between two countries and other trade related matters will also come up in the discussion.
Meanwhile, Indian Commerce and Industries Ministry Secretary Anup Wadhawan met the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as a courtesy call at the Secretariat on Sunday.
After the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters that both countries should increase their initiatives to resolve the trade related problems.


