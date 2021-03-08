Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021
Journo Mozakker Murder

Juba League leader Belal arrested

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

Noakhali, Mar 7:  A Juba League activist, Belal Hossain, has been arrested in a case filed over the death of journalist Borhanuddin Mozakker in Companiganj upazila here.
Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Belal, 30, from Basurhat Hospital Road on Sunday afternoon, said PBI Inspector M Mostafizur Rahman, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.
Local sources said Belal was caught from the venue of a rally organised by former upazila chairman
    Mizanur Rahman Badal marking the Historic March 7.
On February 19, Mozakker, the correspondent of Dainik Bangla Samachar and Barta Bazar online portals, received bullet injuries in a clash between the followers of Basurhat Pourasava Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and Mizanur Rahman Badal at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar in Companiganj.
Later, he died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Mozakker's father Noab Ali filed a case with Companiganj Police Station on February 23.


« PreviousNext »

