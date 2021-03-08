Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:37 PM
Home Front Page

AL doesn’t recognize any freedom fighter except Bangabandhu: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League does not recognize any freedom fighter except Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said this at a discussion meeting held at the National Press Club on the occasion of the Historic March 7.
Fakhrul alleged, "Awami League has betrayed the freedom fighters by taking
    away democracy from the people of the country and deliberately misleading the new generation about the history of liberation."
"By suppressing the truth, Awami League imposed its party ideology on the nation" said BNP Secretary General and added, "As a responsible party, the BNP has realized to convey the real history of the Liberation War to the new generation and recognize all the freedom fighters."
Mentioning that "Many personalities like Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Oli Ahad who had fought for the welfare of the country," he said, "The Awami League does not mention their names even once. Such a narrow minded party can never work for the welfare of the people of the country."
Asked, does the credit for the independence belongs to Awami League only and to only one individual? Fakhrul Islam said, "We achieve independence in exchange of the lives of youths, farmers, students and other professionals and our mothers and sisters who have lost their dignity during the freedom struggle.
Mentioning that "Digital Security Act is of no use to the common man," Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government had enacted the Act to protect itself and enforce illegal rule over the people."
Regarding the cancellation of the title of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, he said, "Ziaur Rahman needs no title, he is sitting in the hearts of the people. The government can't remove him from peoples mind so easily," Fakhrul added.


« PreviousNext »

