Gender parity: A long way to go

Every March 8, people organize rallies, give speeches and attend gatherings to commemorate International Women's Day when all focus on the problems and unequal treatment faced by women across the world as well as advancement.

This year Bangladesh women rights activists observing the day with subdued enthusiasm because of a Supreme Court verdict disqualifying women from being marriage registrar because of her some physical limitations (menstruation).

The Daily Observer has talked with few gender experts, human rights defenders and academics to know their opinion and they all noted that such verdict is shocking at the time when people are pledging to fight against male chauvinism and misogyny to uphold women rights.

Women right activists and people concerned have expressed frustration over the situation arising out of restricting women from being Muslim marriage registers.

They raised many questions, such as if women are rejected from being a marriage register because of its physical limitations then can menopausal women can be a register?

How shall we judge clause No 28. (4) of the 1972 constitution that guarantees the fundamental rights of women and forbid any form of discrimination on the basis of sex.

Women shall have equal rights with men in all spheres of the state and public life.

Sadeka Halim, Dean of Social Science, University of Dhaka, said that for millennia, women have been systematically silenced, marginalized and ignored.

"We have been witnessing for long policies and laws have been shaped largely through the experiences of only half of humanity. There is no exception now.

It seems that struggle and strive for more women's equal representation and participation in all spheres have a long way to go, she said.

Government's pledge and mandate to reach gender parity throughout the UN system at all levels by 2028 and other initiative all will go in vain, if we are tied to the medivialism.

When asked what steps are needed to change the situation, she said that we need a shift in our way of thinking ( I mean patriarchal mindset), to have laws and policies and legislation that promote gender equality.

Besides, we also need to ensure repealing discriminatory laws and end violence against women and girls.

This verdict also came at the time when government's trend to silencing different media workers across the country under Digital Security Act also received huge harsh criticism in nationally and internationally which many consider as a burning example of shrinking democracy.

However, poet and feminist Kazi Sufia Akhtar, said that the equal treatment has not come into reality as a certain group of people are against of gender equality, they do not want to see women is equally performing all works as like as men.

"Already women have showed their eligibility and successfully completed all the tasks they have given. So I do not think any doubt should come up in regards of work distributing to women," she said.

Advocate Salma Ali, Executive Director, Bangladesh National Women Lawyer Association ( BNWLA) said that she saw the news, which she found another hurdle for women to fight for equal opportunities.

The news surprised me and I become more disappointed when I came to know that the Advisory Committee on Recruitment Process has recommended to the Ministry of Law to recruit Ayesha Siddique as a woman marriage registrar who becomes first in the exam. But later was rejected.

The alternative procedures would not work for ensuring equal right for women as a certain group are against of women's empowerment, they do not want to see women is performing such work like a man that ensures an equal treatment and dignity.

"In Bangladesh women cannot go inside a mosque in general. These all are existing discriminatory acts, institutionalized misogynist all are influencing to frame such discriminatory acts and laws," she added.

Maghna Guhathakurta, eminent Human Rights Activist said that many other neighbouring countries including India have women marriage registrars, so there is no reason to ban any woman from being woman marriage register.

This sexist verdict should be boycotted as it approves age old-taboos and invites gender discriminatory practices in our society and fails to show proper respect a woman as a human.

However, before few years ago, an Indian temple chief said he would not allow women to enter the temple because of their menstruation.

He also endorsed a machine that should be invented so early that can detect woman and girls if they are having menstruation.

That comment posed serious outrage that women have launched a #Happy ToBleed campaign of Facebook to protest against the sexist statement.

When asked about overall issue, Law Minister Anisul Haq was not willing to respond the question.











