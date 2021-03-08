Video
337 made deputy secretaries despite vacancy crunch

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

A total of 337 senior assistant secretaries (SAS) and equivalent ranking officials have been promoted to the rank of deputy secretary.
The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued two separate orders elevating the BCS cadre officials. Of the promoted officials, 15 officials have been serving at different missions abroad while 322 are serving in the local administration.
Of the newly-promoted DSs, 258 officials were promoted from the admin cadre while 79 officials were promoted to the rank
    of DS from other 25 cadres including BCS education cadre.
After promotion, new deputy secretaries were made officers on special duty (OSD) for posting.
However, they will have to work in the same posts where they were working before promotion as there are already 1,767 deputy secretaries in the administration against the approved posts of around 960 DSs. It's the first major promotion in the administration this year.
Last year, some 98 joint secretaries were promoted to the rank of additional secretary in September 26 while 123 deputy secretaries were elevated to the rank of joint secretaries. In 2018, some 407 SAS and similar ranking officials were promoted to DS.
PA Ministry's Additional Secretary Anisur Rahman Miah told journalists that mainly the officials of BCS admin cadre 27th batch were considered for the promotion. Besides, the left out (previously promoted deprived) officials were also included in the list for the elevation.
According to the promotion rules for the cadre officials, some 75 per cent posts are kept reserved for the admin cadres and other 25 per cent are reserved for other cadres. Following the rules, the qualified officials were considered for the promotion, he added.


