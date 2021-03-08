Video
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu on occasion of Historic March 7  

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana offering munajat after placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city on Sunday, marking the historic March 7. PHOTO: PID

The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies on Sunday paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the Historic March 7 by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.
Besides, various social, political and cultural organizations also paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation there commemorating the landmark speech of Bangabandhu
    which was touted as indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971.
Leaders, activists and supporters of AL and its front, organ and associate bodies from different parts of the capital started marching on the east and west sides of Road No 32 from 8:30am.
A few moments later, crowds of people from all walks of life filled the road and the surrounding areas to pay homage to Bangabandhu.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of AL, paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi on the occasion of the Historic March 7.
After the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the Bangabandhu Bhaban premises, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders laid a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation on behalf of the party.
Later, leaders, activists and supporters of central 14-party alliance, Dhaka North and South city units of AL and allied organizations laid wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
The leaders and workers of Awami League's associate bodies, including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Juba Mahila League and Swechchhasebok League, also paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the occasion.
Besides, to mark the day, different socio-cultural and political organizations, student and professional bodies drew up elaborate programmes including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.


