No bail if any one tarnishes  country's image: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday said that one has to keep in mind that the image of the country is first.

Cautioning the social site users, the Chief Justice said, "We will not consider bail if the country's image is tarnished in any manner."

Sarcasm takes place even in the USA but those are not as indecent like the ones in our country, he said.

The Chief Justice made this remark while presiding over a three-member bench of the Appellate

Division that was hearing an appeal filed by the State against a bail order that was granted by the High Court to Md Golam Sarwar, a resident of Sylhet, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The SC dismissed the State's appeal and upheld the HC order that granted bail to Golam Sarwar on grounds of his heart condition and that he has four stents in his heart.

The case was filed with the Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet on March 15 last year for posting 'derogatory' comments on Facebook about the Prime Minister and other distinguished persons.

On October 11in 2020, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam granted bail to him for one year, on health grounds.

In response to a petition filed by the State, on October 18 last year, the Chamber Judge Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC bail order for eight weeks after hearing an appeal from the government.

Lawyer Md Asaduzzaman argued for Sarwar while Deputy Attorney General Bishojit Debnath represented the State during the hearing.







