Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:36 PM
Letter To the Editor

Observance of the Intl Women’s Day

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir
The International Women's Day is observed on 8 March every year and the theme for 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge which signifies the importance of challenging biases and misconceptions in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender equal world. The observance of the day inspires women to protest against injustices, exploitation, and prevailing malpractice within the societies as well as strengthen to break the social barriers that discriminate against them globally.

The theme of IWD-2021 implies that a challenged world is an alert world and from challenges comes change. Therefore to choose challenges for changes and forming awareness against biases will help women forge a gender equal world, celebrate their achievement, broaden their horizons by sustaining lives to economic, social and political avenues.

Half of our entire population are women. Leaving them lagged behind, putting them waiting in the queues of disparity, violence, suppression, victimization and dominance- no society can imagine a healthy and balanced progress. Therefore, on the ground of observance of the International Women's Day, we have to vow so our entire women folk can be entitled to honor and dignity, safety and security. Besides, they can keep constant momentum in the line of the country's continual gross development living in a gender sensitive abode.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



